Novitec has taken the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD and given the car a number of upgrades, this includes some new 20 and 21 inch high tech forged wheels developed with Vossen.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD also gets a range of performance upgrades including a new exhaust and more.

The new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD with rear-wheel drive is about 33 kilograms lighter than is its brethren with four driven wheels. What is more, the weight distribution and chassis have also been systematically geared towards ultra-sporty handling, making it ideal for some quick laps on the racetrack. NOVITEC offers an extensive range of sporty accessories for owners of the RWD looking to give their two-seater even more thrilling looks and upgrade the handling even further. Tailor-made NOVITEC naked-carbon components can make the appearance more spectacular and the aerodynamics more efficient. Hi-tech forged wheels with diameters of 20 and 21 inches, designed in cooperation with Vossen, replace the 19-inch production rims. Fine-tuning of the suspension is possible with sports springs or the NOVITEC coilover suspension with adjustable ride height and damping.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals