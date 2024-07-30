Novitec Ferrari Roma Spider Unveiled

Renowned automotive tuning company Novitec has unveiled an extensive customization range tailored specifically for the Ferrari Roma Spider. This exclusive lineup of upgrades encompasses performance enhancements, aerodynamic refinements, and bespoke interior options, all designed to elevate the already impressive capabilities and aesthetics of this iconic Italian convertible.

Novitec’s customization range for the Ferrari Roma Spider offers a comprehensive suite of modifications that cater to discerning owners seeking to personalize their vehicles. The company’s expertise in automotive tuning ensures that each upgrade is carefully engineered and crafted to seamlessly integrate with the car’s existing features, resulting in a harmonious and cohesive final product.

Sleek and Lightweight Aesthetic Enhancements

One of the standout features of Novitec’s customization range is the incorporation of tailor-made naked-carbon components. These lightweight elements not only contribute to weight reduction but also imbue the Ferrari Roma Spider with a distinctly modern and aggressive aesthetic. The high-tech forged wheels, available in sizes up to 22 inches, further complement the car’s dynamic appearance while optimizing performance.

The aerodynamic enhancements offered by Novitec are equally impressive. The sporty body kit includes:

Carbon front lip spoiler

Front grill and headlamp trim

Exterior mirror covers

Rocker panels

Rear lip spoiler and tail light trim

Diffuser with integrated matte black tailpipes

These components work in unison to improve the car’s aerodynamic efficiency, providing increased downforce and stability at high speeds.

Unleashing the Ferrari Roma Spider’s Performance Potential

Under the hood, Novitec’s performance upgrades take the Ferrari Roma Spider’s already impressive capabilities to new heights. The company offers various engine tuning stages that can increase the output by up to 84 horsepower, resulting in a peak output of 704 hp and a staggering 882 Nm of torque. This substantial power boost enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed exceeding 325 km/h.

To achieve these remarkable performance gains, Novitec employs state-of-the-art technologies. The NOVITEC N-TRONIC module provides custom engine maps that optimize the engine’s performance characteristics, ensuring smooth and responsive power delivery across the rev range. Additionally, the installation of 100-cell sports metal catalysts with thermal insulation guarantees high efficiency and durability, even under demanding driving conditions.

Optimized Wheel and Suspension Setup

Novitec has collaborated with renowned wheel manufacturer Vossen to develop high-end alloy wheels specifically designed for the Ferrari Roma Spider. The NF 11 wheels feature a distinctive five-spoke design and are available in 21-inch size for the front and 22-inch size for the rear. These wheels are complemented by high-performance tires measuring 255/30 ZR 21 at the front and 315/25 ZR 22 at the rear, providing exceptional grip and handling characteristics.

To further enhance the car’s stance and aerodynamics, Novitec offers sports springs that lower the ride height by 35 mm. This modification not only improves the visual appeal of the Ferrari Roma Spider but also contributes to its overall performance by reducing drag and improving stability. For added versatility, an optional front-lift system for the MagneRide suspension allows for adjustable suspension height, ensuring optimal ground clearance when navigating uneven surfaces or speed bumps.

Luxurious and Personalized Interior Customization

Novitec understands that the interior of a supercar is just as important as its exterior and performance. To cater to individual preferences, the company offers a wide selection of premium leathers and Alcantara in various colors, allowing owners to create a truly personalized and luxurious cabin. From the seats to the dashboard and door panels, every surface can be tailored to match the owner’s unique style.

In addition to the standard customization options, Novitec also welcomes bespoke interior design requests. Whether it’s a specific color scheme, custom embroidery, or unique trim elements, the company’s skilled craftsmen are dedicated to bringing each customer’s vision to life, ensuring an exclusive and one-of-a-kind driving experience.

With its comprehensive customization range for the Ferrari Roma Spider, Novitec has once again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive tuning. By combining innovative technology, premium materials, and expert craftsmanship, Novitec empowers owners to transform their vehicles into true works of art that reflect their individual personalities and preferences. Whether on the road or at a standstill, a Novitec-customized Ferrari Roma Spider is guaranteed to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.

Source Novitec



