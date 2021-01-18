Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo comes with 802 horsepower

Novitec have announced their latest modified supercar, the Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo and the car comes with 802 horsepower.

The car comes with a top speed of 340 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h time (0-62 mph) of just 2.6 seconds, that sounds impressive.

For example, NOVITEC offers various performance levels for the 3.9-liter eight-cylinder twin-turbo up to a peak output of 590 kW / 802 hp and a peak torque of 898 Nm. As a result, the mid-engine sports car catapults itself to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of more than 340 km/h.

However, the product range includes not only powerful engine tuning and high-performance exhaust systems in various versions. The bodywork is customized with strikingly styled and aerodynamically efficient naked-carbon components. The NOVITEC look is completed with custom hi-tech forged wheels up to 22 inches in diameter on the rear axle, developed in cooperation with American premium manufacturer Vossen. The NOVITEC sports springs are calibrated to work with these wheels.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals