Novitec has unveiled its latest limited edition car, the Novitec Ferrari 812 GTS N-Largo and just 18 unites of the car will be made.

The new Novitec Ferrari 812 GTS N-Largo is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS, the car will come with 840 horsepower and will have a top speed of 345 km/h (214.3 miles per hour).

NOVITEC offers more than just fascinating looks with the new N-LARGO based on the Ferrari 812 GTS. The normally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine offers still more potential, which the engine specialists of the tuner utilize. To this end, the company developed a high-performance exhaust system that coaxes another 40 horsepower from the engine. The NOVITEC exhaust system comes in various versions. All variants are flow-optimized and feature full thermal insulation, whose effect can be further enhanced with optionally available 999 fine gold plating.

Obviously, the NOVITEC high-performance exhaust systems, available with or without sound management by means of actively controlled exhaust flaps, offer not only optimized power delivery, but also a particularly thrilling exhaust note. They can be combined with 110-millimeter tailpipes that offer a choice of polished stainless finish or matt black coating. N-LARGO owners looking to improve the power-to-weight ratio as well can opt for the system made from especially light INCONEL. This hi-tech material is also used in Formula 1 for producing exhaust systems.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Ferrari 812 GTS N-Largo over at the Novitec website at the link below.

Source Novitec

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals