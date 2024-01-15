Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB gets 868 HP

Novitec has announced that it is launching a new Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB and the car will come with a range of upgrades over the standard Ferrari 296 GTB, this will include an impressive 868 horsepower.

As well as more power, the car will come with a range of exposed carbon aerodynamic parts and new hi-tech wheels available in sizes up to 22 inches, plus it will also feature a high-performance exhaust system and custom turbo inlets.

The bodywork components from NOVITEC, crafted from carbon with an exposed structure, enhance the two-seater’s appearance with an even more captivating design. These components, refined in the wind tunnel, not only augment the vehicle’s visual appeal but also boost the aerodynamic downforce of the Berlinetta at elevated speeds. This enhancement contributes to improved handling stability. In collaboration with Vossen, a renowned wheel manufacturer in the U.S., NOVITEC has engineered a bespoke tire and wheel set for the 296 GTB. This set features a staggered arrangement with sizes of 21 and 22 inches, optimally filling the wheel arches. Additionally, NOVITEC offers a choice of a coilover suspension or sports springs, further elevating the vehicle’s dynamic performance. For the twin-turbo V6 engine of this hybrid sports car, NOVITEC presents a specialized upgrade. By integrating high-efficiency turbo inlets with a NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system and sports catalysts, an extra 38 horsepower is unleashed from the engine. Consequently, the hybrid powertrain’s total output is boosted to 638 kW / 868 hp.

Novitec is also offering a range of other upgrades including interior components and more, you can find out more information about the new Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB over at the Novitec website at the link below.

Source Novitec



