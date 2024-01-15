Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB gets 868 HP

Novitec has announced that it is launching a new Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB and the car will come with a range of upgrades over the standard Ferrari 296 GTB, this will include an impressive 868 horsepower.
As well as more power, the car will come with a range of exposed carbon aerodynamic parts and new hi-tech wheels available in sizes up to 22 inches, plus it will also feature a high-performance exhaust system and custom turbo inlets.
Novitec is also offering a range of other upgrades including interior components and more, you can find out more information about the new Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB over at the Novitec website at the link below.
Source Novitec
