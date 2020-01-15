Novation Launchpad Pro MIDI grid controller €300

Novation has this week launched a new professional version of its Launchpad aptly named the Novation Launchpad Pro offering a 64-pad MIDI grid controller full producing both in Ableton Live and with your hardware. Check out the video below to learn more about the Launchpad Pro price of €300.

Launchpad Pro offers four-track, eight-note polyphonic and a 32-step standalone sequencer, enabling DJs and musicians to sequence virtual instruments and instantly print patterns to Clips in Ableton Live. Or hook up your favourite hardware to play patterns via MIDI — Launchpad Pro integrates seamlessly. Micro Steps take grooves off-grid. Probability, Mutation, Sync Rate and Play Order let you transform your patterns on the fly. Patterns can be chained together and assigned to Scenes to build complete songs.

“The most advanced Novation grid controller for producing with Ableton Live. Launchpad Pro has dedicated buttons that get you closer to the Ableton Live workflow. Launch clips and scenes, access mixer, device and transport controls, and quantise, duplicate and double, all without touching your mouse. Capture MIDI makes sure you never miss an idea. Launchpad Pro’s velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads are bigger and more responsive than ever — perfect for playing grooves and launching clips. Scale mode locks pads to a musical key so you never hit a wrong note. Chord mode is an inspirational tool for building harmonies.”

Source: NM

