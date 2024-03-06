Nothing Phone 2a Gets Reviewed (Video)

In the bustling market of budget smartphones, where cutting corners is often the norm to keep prices low, the Nothing Phone 2a is the latest contender. This $350 device is turning heads not just with its specs but with a design philosophy that dares to stand out. If you’re in the market for a smartphone that marries affordability with a unique aesthetic, the Nothing Phone 2a might just be what you’re looking for. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a good look at the new Nothing Phone 2a and its range of features, let’s dive into what makes this phone a noteworthy contender in the budget segment.

The Nothing Phone 2a doesn’t play it safe when it comes to its appearance. It sports a transparent design that gives you a peek into the phone’s inner workings, complete with PCB-inspired visuals and LED glyphs that add a futuristic touch. While the body is crafted from plastic, making it lighter and potentially less durable than its glass counterparts, it’s a trade-off for a distinctive visual identity that’s rare in this price range.

You will be pleased to know that the device boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. This ensures a crisp, smooth viewing experience whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games. The display quality, especially at this price point, is commendable and competes well with other budget smartphones.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supporting 45W wired charging, the Nothing Phone 2a promises to keep you powered throughout the day and beyond. Although it misses out on wireless charging, the impressive battery life and fast charging capability more than makeup for this omission.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip. This ensures that the phone handles everyday tasks with ease, though it might find itself sweating a bit with more demanding applications. For the average user, however, the performance will be more than satisfactory.

Running on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, the phone offers a clean, intuitive user experience. It brings unique aesthetic touches to the software without sacrificing functionality or feature access, even when compared to more expensive models. This approach ensures that users enjoy a seamless and engaging interface.

The dual-camera setup, featuring a new 50-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide camera, provides a decent photography experience. While it may not set new benchmarks in mobile photography, it delivers adequately for most users’ needs, capturing moments with clarity and color accuracy.

The Nothing Phone 2a positions itself as a solid choice for anyone looking for a budget smartphone that doesn’t feel “budget.” Its unique design, balanced feature set, and compelling price point make it an attractive option for those wanting a phone with personality and reliability.

The Nothing Phone 2a stands as a testament to the idea that budget smartphones can be about more than just cutting costs. They can be about making a statement, about offering a user experience that’s both enjoyable and distinctive. For those seeking a device that breaks the mold without breaking the bank, the Nothing Phone 2a is a contender worth considering.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



