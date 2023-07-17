Nothing Phone 2 gets taken apart (Video)

The new Nothing Phone 2 was made official last week, we have already seen a durability test video of the handset and now we have another video. In this new video, Zack from JerryRigEverything takes the handset apart.

In the video below we get to see how the new Nothing Phone is put together, the handset has an interesting design with its Glyph interface on the rear which is used for notifications.

It is interesting to see how the handset is designed and put together. As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of non-expandable storage.

The new Nothing Phone 2 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear. On the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed to take selfies and for making video calls.

The handset comes with Android 13 and Nothing OS 2 and it features a 4700 mAH battery, with 45W wired charging and 15 Wireless charging, pricing for the handset starts at £579 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals