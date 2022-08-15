Nothing Phone 1 gets taken apart (Video)

The new Nothing Phone 1 launched recently and we previously saw a durability test of the handset and now we have another video. On the previous video, the new Nothing Phone managed to pass the durability test.

The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at what is inside the new Nothing Phone 1 and shows us how the handset is put together.

It is interesting to see how the LEDs are put together for the back panel of the handset and how the phone has been designed.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.55-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it also comes with a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the Nothing Phone 1, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50 megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization and a secondary 50 megapixel ultrawide camera.

