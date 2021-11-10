Nokia X100 smartphone launched on T-Mobile

HMD Global has launched a new Nokia smartphone in the USA, the Nokia X100 and the handset will be exclusive to T-Mobile.

The Nokia X100 comes with a 6.67-inch display that features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and it comes with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. The device also comes with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The new Nokia X100 comes with Android 11 and it features a 4460 mAh battery and 18W fast charging with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, the battery will give you up to two days of usage.

The device features a range of cameras with ZEISS Optics, ZEISS Portrait, Night mode, HDR, Beautification, Watermark, and more. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor which is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the device, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device will come in one color Midnight Blue and it will retail for $252 and will be available through both T-Mobile and through metro from the 19th of November 2021.

Source Nokia, Pocket Now

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals