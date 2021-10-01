Nokia G50 is now available on Vodafone

Nokia announced their new Nokia G50 smartphone last month, the handset is now available in the UK with mobile carrier Vodafone.

The Nokia G50 is available from Vodafone for £18 a month with a £9 up front payment,this is on their 36 month device plan with a 24 month airtime plan.

The Nokia G50 is available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their contract – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Plus, Vodafone EVO customers can enjoy flexible upgrades, allowing them to upgrade to a new phone from 12 months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old eligible device to make their next phone more affordable.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.82 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM, there is a choice of 64GB or 128GB of built in storage.

The handset also comes with an 8 megapixel Selfie camera. On the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. You can find out more details about the device over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

