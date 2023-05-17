Nokia C32 lands in the UK for £129

The Nokia C32 smartphone was made official at Mobile World Congress in February and now the handset is launching in the UK it is now available for £129, and it comes in a choice of two colors Charcoal and Beach Pink.

As a reminder, the handset features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, processing is provided by a Unisoc SC9863A mobile processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage and the device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage, plus if features a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new Nokia C32 comes with a range of cameras, these include a front facing 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches the new Nokia C32, the first smartphone in the popular C-series range with a 50MP camera, bringing advanced imaging to an even more affordable price point. Arriving with the latest Android 13 in a new, refreshed design, it has a toughened glass finish for a premium feel.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia C32 smartphone over at the Nokia website at the link below, the handset is now available to buy in the UK.

