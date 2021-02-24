Nokia 8.3 5G gets Android 11 update

HMD Global has announced that they are releasing the Android 11 software update for the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone in the UK.

The Android 11 software update brings a wide range of new features to the Nokia 8.3 5G and the update is being rolled out as an over the air update.

With Android 11 comes a range of updated and new features for Nokia smartphones including:

Manage your conversations : Stay in touch with those who matter by managing conversations across multiple messaging apps all in one place on your Nokia smartphone.

: Stay in touch with those who matter by managing conversations across multiple messaging apps all in one place on your Nokia smartphone. “Hey Google, show me my day” : Using the dedicated Google Assistant button or just your voice, get a full snapshot of your day. When you need to focus or unwind, using the Digital Wellbeing tools like Focus mode and Bedtime mode will be there to help.

: Using the dedicated Google Assistant button or just your voice, get a full snapshot of your day. When you need to focus or unwind, using the Digital Wellbeing tools like Focus mode and Bedtime mode will be there to help. Permissions auto-reset: Supporting our commitment to delivering secure and reliable mobile experiences, Nokia smartphones on Android 11 will reset the permissions of apps that haven’t been used in a while. This will keep your personal data more secure by only allowing recent apps access to personal information.

The update should be available as an over the air update for your Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone you can check to see if its is available from the settings menu on your device.

Source HMD Global

