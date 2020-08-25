Nokia 8.3 5G could hit the UK in October

The last thing we heard about the new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone was that it may launch in September, now it would appear that the device could launch in the UK in October.

UK mobile retailer Clove now has the handset listed on their website with a release date of October, the handset is listed with a retail price of £499.98.

The Nokia 8.3 5G will feature a Snapdragon 765 processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

It will also come with a 6.81 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the handset there are four cameras, a 64 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is a 24 megapixel camera for Selfies.

As soon as we get some confirmation of the exact launch date of the handset in the UK, we will let you guys know.

Source Clove, GSM Arena

