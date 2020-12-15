Geeky Gadgets

Nokia 5.4 smartphone gets official

Nokia 5.4

We have been hearing rumors about the Nokia 5.4 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and it is equipped with a 6.39 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM options 4GB or 6GB.

There are also two storage options 64GB of 128GB and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

The Nokia 5.4  comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features 10W fast charging, it also comes wiuth a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Nokia 5.4 will be available in two colors, Polar Night and Dusk and it is launching in select markets for €189, you can find out more information at the link below.

