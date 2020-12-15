Nokia 5.4 smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Nokia 5.4 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and it is equipped with a 6.39 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM options 4GB or 6GB.

There are also two storage options 64GB of 128GB and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features 10W fast charging, it also comes wiuth a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Nokia 5.4 will be available in two colors, Polar Night and Dusk and it is launching in select markets for €189, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source HMD Global

