Nokia 225 4G and 215 4G feature phones announced

Nokia has added two new feature phones to its range with the launch of the Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 215 4G and both devices are launching in the UK.

The Nokia 215 4G is available to buy from O2 for £34.99 and the Nokia 225 4G will be available direct from Nokia on the 9th of November for £44.99.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G – the two latest additions to the Nokia feature phone family. Both phones come with 4G connectivity, giving you extra clear call quality in VoLTE networks1, easy social media browsing and even multiplayer gaming, all in an affordable package. The Nokia 215 4G offers the signature durability in a reliable design with modern essentials, boosted by 4G connectivity giving you confidence everywhere you go. For those seeking for a little more, the Nokia 225 4G comes with a camera so you can snap your favourite moments on the go, a premium performance keymat and dedicated function keys that make typing and navigating feel more precise – all in a glossy hard-coated, high-end finish, similar to what you see on Nokia smartphones. Bringing long-lasting battery and entertainment on the go with games and an FM radio, the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G combine classic Nokia phone reliability with contemporary features and looks.

You can find out more details about the new Nokia 225 4G and the Nokia 215 4G over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals