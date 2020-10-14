Nokia 2.4 lands in the UK for £99.99

HMD global is launching their Nokia 2.4 smartphone in the UK and the handset will retail for £99.99 and it will come with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The handset features a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a Mediatek Helio P22 processor and 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global:

“The 2-series is a fan favourite because it brings many great features such as a two-day battery life, an AI-powered camera and pure, secure and up-to-date Android, all in an affordable and elegant package. The Nokia 2.4 continues to exceed expectations when it comes to what a phone within this segment can provide. We’ve included high-end features like the AI camera with Night mode and Portrait mode. The large screen makes for a more immersive visual experience, and for added security, a biometric fingerprint sensor is included, which is a first for the series. All of this wrapped up in a timeless Finnish design.”

The handset features a 5 megapixel front camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is an 8 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, there is also a 4500 mAh battery and Android 10.

Source Nokia

