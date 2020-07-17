No Man’s Sky: Desolation free update adds mysterious derelict freighters

Games development studio Hello Games responsible for creating the space adventure game No Man’s Sky, has rolled out a new free update to the game in the form of No Man’s Sky: Desolation. Allowing players to explore derelict spacecraft and stations for rewards, but beware the dangers within. check out the announcement trailer below to learn more.

“Mysterious derelict freighters have been sighted in deep space. Alone or in groups, players can breach the emergency airlock and explore the hazardous, procedurally generated, interiors. These vessels are rich with salvage and story for any bold traveller brave enough to retrieve them, including otherwise unobtainable upgrades for your own capital ship.”

Sean Murray Founder of Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the latest free update to the No Man’s Sky game.

“In the panic to flee the ship, hazardous items spill out, defense systems get scrambled and environment controls begin to fail. Some vessels may even have been overrun by hostile alien lifeforms… You may want to take some friends along to increase your chances of making it out alive.

The Desolation update also brings improvements and balance changes to weapons and enemies for a faster, more dynamic combat experience. Weapon balance, effects and feel have been balanced and tweaked to provide not just a more engaging combat experience on these alien infested frigates, but across the game as well. With these updates as well as the new abandoned freighters to explore, there is even more reason to explore the far-flung and dangerous reaches of the universe.”

Source : PlayStation

