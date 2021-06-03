If you are in the market for a unique timepiece you may be interested in the NIXOID Next Nixie tube watch range, offering you a selection of unique metal and plastic watches based on the retro Nixie tube technology. The unique watch is constructed from a CNC machined weapon grade aluminium alloy and is now even thinner and lighter than previous versions measuring just 16.9 mm in thickness. The watch face is protected by sapphire glass (with a hardness of 9H) and cannot be scratched and its available in a range of different colours to suit your style and preference.

“NIXIE lamps have not been produced for over thirty years, and every year it becomes more difficult to find untouched lamps that can display the time. We searched for a long time and found an untouched warehouse of lamps from the times of the USSR, and the project became possible. The watch also received tilt sensor,more capacious battery and magnetic charging connector too. Let’s further explore what new we have added during this time.”

“NIXOID the world’s first Dual-core tube wristwatch. Watch has two cores, a separate core is responsible for processing only accelerometer data. This technical solution made it possible to improve the autonomy and accuracy of the accelerometer.Most importantly, we have introduced the accelerometer function, now there is no need to constantly press the button. We made many prototypes and tested them for a long time.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $240 or £170 (depending on current exchange rates). If the NIXOID Next campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the NIXOID Next Nixie tube watch project review the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

