Nissan Testing New Car Cooling Paint

Nissan, a leading global automotive manufacturer, has taken a significant step towards transforming the automotive paint industry with the introduction of their groundbreaking car cooling paint. This innovative paint technology aims to reduce the interior temperature of vehicles during hot summer days, ultimately leading to improved comfort for passengers and reduced energy consumption from air-conditioning systems. The development of this innovative paint is a result of Nissan’s collaboration with Radi-Cool, a renowned specialist in radiative cooling products. By incorporating metamaterials, which are synthetic composite materials with unique properties not typically found in nature, Nissan has created a paint that has the potential to transform the automotive industry.

The Science Behind the Cool Paint

Nissan’s cool paint technology relies on the integration of two distinct microstructure particles within the metamaterial that react to light in unique ways. The first particle is designed to reflect near-infrared rays from sunlight, which are primarily responsible for the heat buildup in traditional automotive paint. By reflecting these rays, the paint helps to minimize the amount of heat absorbed by the vehicle’s exterior surfaces. The second particle works by creating electromagnetic waves that counteract the sun’s rays, effectively redirecting the energy away from the vehicle and into the atmosphere. This combination of reflective and radiative properties enables the paint to significantly reduce the transfer of heat into the vehicle’s surfaces, resulting in a cooler and more comfortable cabin environment.

Promising Test Results and Future Applications

Although Nissan’s car cooling paint is still in the testing phase, the results thus far have been highly promising. In initial tests, the paint has demonstrated the ability to reduce exterior surface temperatures by up to 12 degrees Celsius and interior cabin temperatures by up to 5 degrees Celsius when compared to traditional automotive paint. As Nissan continues to refine and develop this technology, they aim to make the cool paint available for special orders in a wide range of colors, allowing customers to personalize their vehicles while benefiting from the paint’s cooling properties. While pricing details have not yet been announced, Nissan is optimistic about the potential applications of this technology, particularly for light commercial vehicles such as vans, trucks, and ambulances, where maintaining a cool interior is of utmost importance.

Technical Specifications and Durability

Nissan’s car cooling paint features an impressive array of technical specifications that set it apart from traditional automotive paint. With a thickness of approximately 120 microns, which is roughly six times thicker than typical automotive paint, the cool paint provides enhanced durability and resistance to various environmental factors. The paint has been designed to withstand salt, chipping, peeling, scratches, and chemical reactions, ensuring that it maintains its cooling properties and aesthetic appeal over time. The application of the paint is carried out using a spray gun, and the topcoat is clear and non-chalky, providing a smooth and attractive finish.

Nissan’s Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

The development of car cooling paint is just one example of Nissan’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. In addition to this groundbreaking paint technology, Nissan is also actively researching and developing other efficiency-improving technologies, such as noise-reducing acoustic materials. These advancements are part of Nissan’s broader vision to create a cleaner, more sustainable society while simultaneously enhancing the overall driving experience for their customers. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Nissan’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and environmental stewardship positions them as a leader in the field, paving the way for a more sustainable and comfortable future for drivers around the world.

Source Nissan



