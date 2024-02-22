New long range Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid now available to order

Volkswagen has announced that the new long-range Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid is now available to order in Europe and the car starts at €48,655 Euros on the road. Volskwagen has now started pre-orders of this new model and other new models in the Tiguan range.

The plug-in hybrid drives of the Tiguan have been completely newly designed by Volkswagen and deliver a system power of 150 kW (204 PS) and 200 kW (272 PS). Thanks to a battery that now offers a capacity of 19.7 kWh (net), the electric range has practically doubled compared with the predecessor. With electric ranges of up to approx. 120 km on a single battery charge, the Tiguan eHybrid models practically become electric cars in everyday life. With the combination of an 85 kW electric drive motor and the new 1.5-litre TSI engine (110 kW or 130 kW), the hybrid model is also impressive on long journeys with low consumption values and combined ranges of more than 900 km. The battery of both models can be charged with up to 11 kW (previously 3.6 kW) at a domestic socket or wall box and with up to 50 kW at DC quick-charging stations when out and about.

You can find out more details about the new long-range Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid and other new models in the Tiguan range over at the Volkswagen website at the link below.



