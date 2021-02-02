Nissan LEAF10 special edition EV launched

Nissan is launching a special edition version of the Leaf EV, the Nissan LEAF10, the car is being launched to celebrate 10 years of the first mas market electric vehicle.

The new Nissan LEAF10 comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car, this include a new body color and a number of upgrades to the interior.

LEAF10 enhances the model’s comprehensive suite of technologies, featuring intuitive in-car Wi-Fi that is ideal for families and those on the move plus new connected services. The latest special version boasts the award-winning ProPILOT, new Intelligent Rear View Mirror, and e-Pedal technologies, offering an engaging electrified driving experience.

“Since LEAF launched in 2010, Nissan has continued to evolve its EV technology, connected services and design to ensure it delivers on the demands and lifestyles of owners,” says Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager of Electric Passenger Cars & Infrastructure at Nissan Europe.

You can find out more details about the new Nissan LEAF10 special edition over at Nissan at the link below.

Source Nissan

