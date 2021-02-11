Nissan has sold one million crossovers in the UK

Nissan has announced that it has sold more than one million crossover vehicles in the UK, the car maker is celebrating the milestone by wrapping its five crossover models in platinum.

This includes two generations of the Nissan Qashqai, two generations of the Nissan Duke and the current X-Trail.

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. commented; “We are thrilled to have reached this unprecedented sales milestone and wish to express sincere gratitude to our customers for putting their trust and loyalty in the quality of Nissan’s vehicles.”

“Quite simply, if you are thinking of buying a crossover you will not find another brand that has even close to the number of happy customers as Nissan. We’re the market leaders in this segment because we put our customers first – in the design and engineering of our vehicles, but also in the purchasing and ownership experience.”

Source Nissan

