Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition previewed in Japan

The Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition was previewed this week at an event in Yokohama, Japan. The car will be offered in North America in very limited numbers this fall, with pricing announced closer to launch. Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition is available in a NISMO-exclusive Stealth Gray color with edition exclusive 20-inch RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels with red accents.

The car gets a clear-coated exposed weave carbon fiber hood, and for the first time, the Nissan logo is on the wheel center caps and trunk lid. Power comes from a 600 horsepower 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 481 pound-foot of torque. All of the reciprocating components of the engine are weight balanced for quicker revving and turbo spooling.

Each engine is hand-built by a single technician, and the Special Edition gets an exclusive color for the certification plaque on the front of each engine. Performance figures are unavailable, and we expect the car to cross the six-figure range in the US.

