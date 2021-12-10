Nissan Ariya crossover EV starts at £41,845 OTR

Nissan has announced that it has started to take orders on the new Nissan Ariya crossover SUV in the UK and the car will start at £41,845 on the road.

The Nissan Ariya will be available with a choice of power options from 63kWh up to 87kWh and the top model will cost £58,440.

On the road’ prices start from £41,845 for Advance 63kWh versions, rising to £58,440 for the e-4ORCE Performance 87kWh model. Together with an advanced all-wheel-drivetrain, the range-topping specification includes premium features such as a 10-speaker BOSE sound system, digital Head Up Display, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, dynamic 20” alloy wheels with aero covers, and distinctive Blue Nappa leather seat fronts.

Ariya strikes an optimum balance of design, specification, technology and competitive price point. In recognition of this, industry pricing experts CAP HPI have awarded the model a class-leading residual value position. Both the 2WD Ariya Advance 63kWh and AWD Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE 87kWh (22kW charger) are expected to retain 57% value over 3years/30,000miles, making Ariya the best performing model versus key rivals.

As a result, Nissan is able to offer Ariya at a very competitive rate on monthly finance. Personal contract (PCP) offers start from £629 monthly payment on the expected best-selling EVOLVE 87kWh version, with 5.81% APR, and £6,616 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.

You can find out more information about the new Nissan Ariya crossover over at the Nissan website at the link below.

Source Nissan

