Ninebot KickScooter ES2 from $469

A new white version of the popular Ninebot KickScooter by Segway ES2 is now available to back via Indiegogo with earlybird pledges available from $469 offering a considerable 32% saving of the recommended retail price of $699 watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the electric scooters one-step folding system and propulsion system. Electric scooter

“The Ninebot KickScooter by Segway ES2 – White is built with high-strength, lightweight aerospace-graded aluminum alloy. The one-click folding system allows the ES2 – White to be carried on public transportation, stored in your car, and more. Grab the super early bird deal now, limited quantities are ready for shipping in the U.S. and Canada!”

“We heard your voice, and now we are launching the first-ever ES2 – White, an ALL White version of our best-selling Ninebot by Segway KickScooter ES2. Like everything in Fashion, ES2-White is here only in limited quantities.

The ES series has always been one of Segway’s top-selling kickscooters with over 1M units sold worldwide. The tailor-made ES2 – White inherits every feature from the original ES2 and brings more possibilities to elevate your styles of urban commuting. And for the first time, it comes with a tailor-made edition in white color, available exclusively to our backers.”

Source : Indiegogo

