Nikon Tether Ver. 2 app released to enhance your tethered shooting experience

Nikon has recently released an updated version of its tethered shooting software, Nikon Tether Ver. 2.0.0, which is now available to users at no charge. This new version is a substantial improvement for those who specialize in studio photography, as it incorporates many advanced features that were once only found in the company’s premium Camera Control Pro 2 software. With Nikon Tether Ver. 2.0.0, photographers can now remotely control their camera settings, instantly view images on a larger screen, and streamline their studio workflow with greater efficiency.

If you’re someone with a semi-technical background and a passion for photography, you’ll find that Nikon Tether Ver. 2.0.0 is tailored to enhance your shooting process. The software is designed with an intuitive interface that can be personalized to suit your specific needs. It allows for various adjustments to remote camera settings, such as selecting the image recording format—whether you prefer JPEG, RAW, or HEIF—and setting transfer preferences for cameras that come with dual card slots.

One of the standout features of this software is the live view display. This function enables photographers to take pictures directly from their computer and see the results immediately on a monitor. This feature is particularly useful for studio photographers who often need to make quick adjustments to composition, focus, or exposure. Moreover, Nikon Tether Ver. 2.0.0 is equipped to support Nikon-specific functions like Picture Control and Active D-Lighting, which give photographers the ability to fine-tune their images to match their artistic intent.

For those who value the flexibility of a wireless setup, Nikon Tether Ver. 2.0.0 has you covered with its wireless control capabilities. Using the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi along with Nikon’s Wireless Transmitter Utility, photographers can now work without the constraints of cables, allowing for a more dynamic and adaptable shooting environment.

Overall, Nikon Tether Ver. 2.0.0 is a powerful tool that significantly enhances the tethered shooting experience for Nikon camera users. It provides a comprehensive set of advanced features without any additional cost, establishing itself as a vital asset for improving studio workflows and achieving professional-level outcomes. This software is designed to elevate your creative capabilities and make your photography sessions more productive, regardless of your experience level.



