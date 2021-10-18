Nikon NSR-S636E ArF Immersion Scanner under development for 2023 launch

Nikon has this week announced the development of its new NSR-S636E ArF Immersion Scanner to provide industry-leading lithography solutions and enable customers to advance “semiconductor manufacturing and help drive the digital transformation” explains the press.

The next generation of NSR-S636E ArF immersion scanner are now under development and will deliver superior overlay accuracy and ultra-high throughput to support manufacturing of the most critical semiconductor devices, with sales expected to begin sometime during 2023. Iconic planes a little more about the NSR-S636E ArF immersion scanner.

Nikon NSR-S636E ArF immersion scanner

“As the digital transformation (DX) accelerates, there is an essential need to process and communicate tremendous volumes of data very quickly. High-performance semiconductors are imperative to satisfy these requirements, and semiconductor device technology is progressing with a simultaneous focus on circuit pattern miniaturization as well as 3-dimensional (3D) device structure development.”

“The NSR-S636E features an enhanced inline Alignment Station, or iAS, which is a wafer pre-measurement module integrated between the coater/developer unit and the lithography scanner. The S636E and iAS utilize sophisticated multi-point alignment measurement and high order correction functions that enable device makers to achieve the stringent overlay accuracy necessary for 3D device structures, while also maximizing immersion scanner productivity. The NSR-S636E is well-suited for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing including logic and memory devices, CMOS image sensor applications and more.”

Source : Nikon

