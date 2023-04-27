Night vision thermal monocular hits Kickstarter

If you would like to improve your vision in lowlight scenarios or during the night or benefit from a thermal imaging monocular you might be interested in the new TNV30 which is launched via Kickstarter this month. The new night vision thermal monocular is constructed from magnesium alloy and features a 15 hour battery life and a frame rate of 50hz together with a focal length lens 25 mm and a detection distance of up to 660 yards. Early access pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1198 or £966 (depending on current exchange rates).

Night vision monocular

“TNV30 thermal monocular is a newly introduced device of our Space Master product family, a subsidiary of Mileseey that extols the philosophy of MINIMALISM and SUSTAINABILITY, designing and manufacturing elaborate precisely-machined Mg-Al alloy products that provide the best benefits today while ensuring the health and safety of our future generations.”

Thermal monocular

Featuring a vanadium oxide 384*288 metal infrared detector, an outstanding 800*600 OLED display, TNV 30 thermal imaging monocular delivers stunning image clarity and and highly detailed & sharp vision of objects. Only seeing something is not enough. Hunters many times should be able to accurately identify what they see. With high IR resolution of TNV30, it is possible to discern even the fine details of animal fur, allowing you to easily identify whether you are targeting a boar or a lead sow.”

Assuming that the TNV30 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 23. To learn more about the TNV30 night vision monocular project view the promotional video below.

TNV 30 offers a color palette with 5 display modes—white hot, Black hot, Red hot, Green hot, Iron Oxide hot, allowing you to customize your display and maximize the imaging effects in different scenarios. Switching between 5 imaging modes only involves a button click.‘black hot’ & ‘white hot’ delivers images with the highest level of thermal contrast, which is ideal for detection and recognition. When observing in a vast vegetation, ‘red hot’ & ‘iron red’ allow for fast detection of heat signatures, quickly spotting a prey that is hidden or in camouflage.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the night vision monocular, jump over to the official TNV30 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





