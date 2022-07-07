Nick Heidfeld’s Porsche 959 S restored by Porsche Classic

The Porsche 959 is one of the rarest cars Porsche has produced, what is even rarer is the Porsche 959 S as 29 of these cars were made.

One of those is owned by ex formula one driver Nick Heidfeld and his car has just been fully restored by Porsche Classic.

Like all owners of a classic Porsche, those with a 959 in their garage benefit from the unique expertise and equipment of this fully integrated department of the company: when production of the super sports car came to an end, Porsche Classic took ownership of all the testing and restoration tools from all areas of the factory. Added to that is a great deal of experience with this rare model: “Almost all 959s have been with us at least once in their life,” says Makrutzki. “So we have had a lot of practice. Thanks to the highly complex technology, however, a 959 overhaul is always a very special and wonderful mission.” In the case of Heidfeld’s 959 S, the diagnosis revealed, among other things, that the engine management system had been modified. In consultation with the owner, Porsche Classic staff restored the Motronic unit to its original condition.

Source Porsche

