Gamers will be pleased to know that a wealth of new games will be arriving this month on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Mike Nelson, Xbox Wire Editor has taken to the official Xbox new site to announce all the new Xbox games arriving in January 2022. In a few days time Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on the Xbox platform from January 20th 2022 and will be available to play via the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and has been specifically optimized for Xbox Series X|S consoles and features Smart Delivery.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction takes the form of a tactical 1 to 3 player co-op PvE FPS where you’ll unite the elite Operators from Rainbow Six Siege against a deadly alien threat known as the Archaens. Assemble your team, coordinate your assault, and risk everything to make sure that no one gets left behind! Pre-order now for the bonus pack, Orbital Decay Bundle. Available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

New Xbox games January 2022

Nobody Saves the World – January 18

Dysmantle – January 19

Blackwind – January 20

Downslope – January 20

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S – January 20

Pupperazzi – January 20

RPGolf Legends – January 20

Rise of the Third Power – January 20

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – January 20

Windjammers 2 – January 20

Gravity Chase – January 21

Jack ‘n’ Hat – January 21

Kinduo – January 21

