New Withings Body Smart scale launched

Withings has announced the launch of its latest scale, the Withings Body Smart scale and the device will retail for £99,95 in the UK, this is the latest edition to their 20234 smart scale range.

For the first time, Withings Body Smart will also be able to measure Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). BMR is the number of calories the body burns at rest, and it provides valuable information about the user’s overall metabolic health. By measuring BMR, users can better understand their overall health and make informed decisions about their diet and exercise. Body Smart also uses this to calculate metabolic age, comparing how many calories a body burns at rest with others in an age group. These features will be available from May 2023 onwards following an automatic update.

In another first, Body Smart features a color screen that displays all the relevant information; however, for the timid, those preferring to be more discreet, or people who dare not look, it features an Eyes Closed Mode. In Eyes Closed Mode, the user’s weight is tracked in the accompanying Withings app but does not appear on the screen. Instead, users see encouraging motivating messages or daily information such as step counts, air quality, and the weather. Compatible with up to eight users, other modes include athletic, pregnancy*, and baby to accurately weigh even the smallest family member.

You can find out more information about the new Withings Body Smart scale over at the Withing’s website at the link below, the device is now available to buy in the UK.

Source Withings