New Windows 11 update fixes AMD performance issues

AMD uses who upgraded to Windows 11 only to find the performance of their computer degraded running certain applications after the upgrade from Windows 10. Will be pleased to know that Microsoft has this week rolled out a new Windows 11 update that fixes the AMD performance issues from the original release. The new Windows 11 OS Build 22000.282 addresses the L3 caching issue that affected application performance on computers running AMD Ryzen processors after upgraded to Windows 11.

Windows 11 update 22000.282 fixes and enhancements

– Updates an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when you type certain characters in the Input Method Editor (IME).

– Updates an issue that occurs when you try to rename a file in File Explorer using the new Japanese IME.

– Updates an issue that might distort the sound captured by voice assistants.

– Updates an issue that sometimes causes your lock screen background to appear black if you have set up a slideshow of pictures as your lock screen background.

– Updates an issue that might cause your Bluetooth mice and keyboards to respond slower than expected.

– Improves the time estimate for how long you might wait to use your device after it restarts.

– Updates an issue that might prevent you from using the Xbox Game Bar recording features.

– Updates an issue that causes some applications to run slower than usual after you upgrade to Windows 11 (original release).

– Updates an issue that prevents Narrator and other screen readers from announcing when the Start menu is open in certain cases.

– Updates an issue in that prevents the search window from appearing on a secondary monitor.

– Updates an issue that prevents you from opening multiple instances of an app using Shift and clicking on the app’s icon in the taskbar.

– Updates the visual design and animations of the Chat icon on the taskbar.

– Updates an issue for a small number of users that prevents the Start menu from working and prevents you from seeing the updated taskbar after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).

For a complete list of all the improvements, fixes and enhancements rolled out in the latest Windows 11 update released by Microsoft jump over to the official Microsoft Support website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

