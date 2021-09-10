New Windows 11 adverts unveiled by Microsoft

In preparation for the imminent launch of the new Windows 11 operating system which will take place on October 5th 2021, Microsoft has unveiled its new advertising campaign to raise awareness of the new features and design incorporated into the next generation of Windows operating system.

To be able to install Windows 11 on your computer you will need a few minimum requirements including a 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC), 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB or more storage and a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. For full minimum requirements to install Windows 11 check out our previous article here.

Windows 11 release date set for October 5th 2021

“Set to the music of the new single “All Starts Now” by Odessa featuring Tim Myers, the ad follows its hero as she explores the visually stunning new Windows, walking past apps in the new Microsoft Store, playing games with Xbox’s Master Chief, realizing Windows 11 widgets emerging from a beautiful cloud and chatting with a friend who though on the other side of the world seems close enough to touch, all representing the seamless experiences that Windows makes possible.”

Source : Microsoft

