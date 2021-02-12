New VW ID.3 Pro now available in the UK

Volkswagen has launched a new version of their ID.3 EV in the UK, the VW ID.3 Pro and prices for the car start at £28,670.

The new VW ID.3 Pro comes with a range of different model options, the standard model come with a 263 mile range.

The Pro electric motor option is available across the ID.3’s Life, Business and Family specifications, and offers a second, 145 PS power output in addition to the introductory 204 PS Pro Performance version. Despite the different motor output to the Pro Performance models, the impressive range of the ID.3 remains the same, with up to 263 miles available on the ID.3 Life Pro from its 58 kWh (net) battery capacity.

In Pro guise, the ID.3 produces 145 PS and 270 Nm of torque – a 15 Nm advantage over the 1.5-litre, 150 PS TSI unit found in many petrol Volkswagen models. This is delivered, as per the rest of the ID.3 range, via a one-speed gearbox, with the car’s full torque output available from a standstill – a virtue of electric vehicle powertrains. This translates to a 0-62 mph sprint in 9.6 seconds.

