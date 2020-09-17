New VOLTA Spark USB-C to Open Magnetic Cable

Sponsored:

Charging cable design and manufacturing company VOLTA, located on the Gold Coast of Australia, who over the past few years have been responsible for creating a range of high quality, magnetic USB-C cables, disrupting the charging cable industry have this week introduced a new addition to its range of MagSafe style magnetic charging cables, in the form of the VOLTA Spark.

The VOLTA Spark is the companies latest magnetic charging cable and once again builds on VOLTA’s tested technology and strong, rugged designs used in previously launched charging cables. Many of which have been funded thanks to successful crowdfunding campaigns. In true VOLTA fashion, the experienced development team have once again created a precision charging cable, complete with interchangeable magnetic connectors, allowing almost any modern device to to charged, with users benefiting from magnetic interchangeable tips and quick release connections.

VOLTA’s mission from the start has been to build quality and durable consumer electronics for everyday use and their range of versatile charging cable and accessories is testimony to this. With tens of thousands of delighted crowdfunding backers and customers all over the world, their charging cables on a daily basis. “Our team works tirelessly to understand the needs of our customers and set out to satisfy them” explains the company’s website.

Not only does the VOLTA team create exceptional quality, fast charging cables but also believes in technology at its core and its ability to impact the lives of people. Using proceeds from the sales of its charging cable range an VOLTA accessories, VOLTA also engages in social good, renovating schools, building health centers and distributing food to the less-privileged in developing countries. Their goal is to “change the world, one sale at a time”.

If like me you still can’t believe Apple removed the extremely useful, MagSafe, magnetic charging connection from its MacBook devices a few years back. You will be please to know that VOLTA provides an easy way to reinstate the benefits of the missing magnetic connection. Not only on your MacBook, but also for other devices such as laptops, smartphone and tablets from manufactures other than Apple. Enabling users to charge devices equipped with USB-C, Lightning and MicroUSB connections from almost any manufacturer. Thanks to the versatile charging support offered by the new VOLTA Spark cable, the range of magnetic connection tips offer a low profile contact point for the charging cable and have been specifically designed to be left in place, on either your laptop or mobile phone. Allowing you to quickly connect or disconnect your charging cable, to any of your devices whatever their connection, USB-C, Lightning or MicroUSB.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you haven’t yet upgraded your electronic devices to use magnetic connections now is the perfect time. With the new VOLTA Spark allowing you to benefit from the latest technology and extra safety features thanks to its magnetic quick release technology. With tips that can easily be disconnected if someone snags your power cable as they pass by, leaving your laptop on the desk rather than damaged on the floor and saving you from a large laptop repair bill and even worse, possible data loss. Other benefits of the VOLTA Spark USB-C to open magnetic charging cable include :

Support for a wide variety of devices and connections including USB-C, Lightning and MicroUSB

Anti-scratch shielding, Strain Relief collar and tangle-free PBV braiding.

Warp Charge, Dash Charge, Super Charge, and Quick Charge Compatible (does not Warp Charge and Dash Charge OnePlus devices)



(does not Warp Charge and Dash Charge OnePlus devices) N-52 Grade Neodymium 360 degree reversible magnets.

All backed with a 30 days money back guarantee and a Lifetime warranty

The new VOLTA Spark USB-C charging cable is constructed using premium materials including strong, tangle-free military grade nylon. Providing users with 100 watts of safe consistent Power Delivery via USB 2.0 and Quick Charging functionality when connected via USB 3.0 ports. The VOLTA Spark cable can also be used for data synchronization from laptop to smartphone and is capable of providing transfer speeds of up to 480 megabites per second.

The VOLTA Spark cable can also charge your Apple MacBook or USB-C laptop providing up to 100 watts. As well as 18 watt fast charging power via an Apple Lightning connection, and 10 watts from a MicroUSB. As with other VOLTA cables the VOLTA Spark can be used to charge other devices directly from your smartphone, allowing you to use your phone as a portable battery pack when needed direct to your Nintendo Switch or similar. The tips have been designed to stay in place when your device is not being charged during general day to day usage, but if you need to remove the tip, VOLTA provides a handy tip remover with every cable set to make the removal process as quick and easy as possible.

USB-C is currently the only connection that supports double-sided charging. However the VOLTA Spark cable will still Adaptive Fast Charge Samsung devices due to the inclusion of the QC 3.0 chip. For instance when used with the new Samsung S20 Ultra and Samsung Note 10 +,both of which require Power Delivery 3.0 to enable the new Super Fast Charge 2.0 technology. The VOLTA Spark charging cable will automatically default to the next fastest option, Adaptive Fast Charging. In summary the VOLTA Spark is not “FAST” charge compatible with devices that require the 5A chip such as the Huawei SuperCharge, OnePlus Dash/Warp Charge, OPPO VOOC for example, although all these devices will still charge at normal speeds when using the VOLTA Spark cable, and benefit from magnetic connections.

If you are not 100% sure which cable is best for your device or have any further questions regarding the best way to charge your laptop, smartphone or tablet the VOLTA team are always on hand to answer your questions. “We will do WHATEVER it takes to make sure you are 100% satisfied with your purchase. Buying items online can be a daunting task, so we want you to realize that there is absolutely ZERO risk in buying from us.”

VOLTA provide magnetic charging solutions for a wide variety of devices including Samsung, iPhone, OnePlus, Huawei, Google Pixel, Sony, LG, and many more. The VOLTA Spark USB-C to Open Magnetic Cable will be available to purchase on Indiegogo priced at …… with worldwide shipping available. For more information, specifications and compatibility visit the official VOLTA Spark Indiegogo campaign page.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post. All opinions are that of the editor and were in no way influenced by the company.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals