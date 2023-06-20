New Volkswagen Tiguan teased in photos

Volkswagen has released some teaser photos and some more details on the new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, unfortunately, we do not get to see the full design of the car as it is shown in camouflage.

We will have to wait a little while to see the full version of the new Tiguan, the car is going to be made official some time this autumn, but we do not have details on an exact launch date as yet.

The Tiguan has been the Volkswagen brand’s best-selling model worldwide for years. Since its debut in autumn 2007, more than 7.4 million people around the world have chosen this SUV.Now Volkswagen is completely relaunching the successful model.

Volkswagen has further developed the modular transverse matrix for the new Tiguan. The new generation is called MQB evo. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development: “State-of-the-art technology components interact perfectly in the MQB evo: a new generation of plug-in hybrid drives with electric ranges of up to 100 kilometres, probably the best active chassis control in its segment, premium interior quality and an equally new and intuitive infotainment system deliver what drivers expect from Volkswagen.”

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV over at Volkswagen at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, the car will go on sale in 2024.

Source Volkswagen



