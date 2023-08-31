New Volkswagen Passat gets official

Volkswagen has unveiled its ninth generation Volkswagen Passat and the car gets a new design and a range of new features, there is also a new plug-in hybrid with a 100km range fast DC charging and a capacity of up to 50kw.

The latest evolutionary stage of the modular transverse matrix platform (MQB evo) forms the high-tech basis of the ninth Passat generation. Future customers will benefit from the significant economies of scale offered by this high-tech matrix platform. That is because a host of new systems are used on board this bestselling model and their development costs are shared across all MQB product lines. In this way, Volkswagen is democratising innovations and making them available to hundreds of thousands of vehicle drivers worldwide.

The technical highlights include two completely new plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid) with a system output of 150 kW (204 PS) and 200 kW (272 PS). In combination with a new 19.7 kWh battery (net energy content), they make all-electric ranges of around 100 km possible. This distance turns the new Passat Variant into an electric vehicle for everyday life. Taking Germany as an example: according to a study published by the Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Passat over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, there are a number of different models in the range.

Source Volkswagen



