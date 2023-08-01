Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 starts at £31,295

Volkswagen is launching a new limited edition Polo, the Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25, which will be limited to 2,500 cars worldwide and only 350 will be available in the UK and prices start at £31,295.

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25will be available in the UK from the 25th of August and the car will come with a range of upgrades over the standard car, this will include an Ascot Grey color option and of course classic GTi colors like Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic and Smoke Grey Metallic.

Just 2,500 Polo GTI Edition 25 models will be available worldwide – including 350 heading to the UK. All the classic GTI hallmarks are included – red brake calipers and trim strips, a honeycomb design on the radiator grille and chrome-plated tailpipes – but the Polo GTI Edition 25 also comes with exclusive anniversary equipment such as 18-inch black gloss Adelaide alloy wheels, a black roof and black exterior mirrors, all of which enhance the car’s sporty appearance.

The interior is equipped as standard with premium sport seats in perforated black-red leather, finished with stitched GTI logos, and black gloss decorative trim with red GTI lettering. Owners will be reminded that their vehicles are among a limited number by a ‘One of 2,500’ logo on the sill panel trim.

The IQ.Light LED matrix headlights that have already dazzled many owners of other Volkswagens – but crucially not oncoming drivers – are also included.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 over at Volkswagen art the link below, the car will be available in the UK from Thursday the 3rd of August.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals