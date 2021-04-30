New Volkswagen Golf eHybrid launched in the UK for £32,995

Volkswagen is launching a new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid in the UK and the car will start at £32,995 and it will come with 204 PS.

The new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid is a plugin in hybrid and it will have an all electric range of 44 miles and fuel economy of up to 235 mpg (WLTP, combined.

The new five-door Golf becomes available in the UK as Volkswagen works to broaden already-strong interest in its plug-in hybrid Golf, which to this point has been represented here solely by the sporty Golf GTE. Sitting beneath the 245 PS GTE, the new 204 PS eHybrid model is offered exclusively in luxurious ‘Style’ trim, meaning that this sprightly yet frugal new offering is as well appointed as it is well engineered.

The new plug-in hybrid drive makes it possible for the Golf to become a zero tailpipe-emission vehicle when running on pure-electric power only. Comprising a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery that is located beneath the rear bench seat, the drive system provides a compelling combination of minimum consumption and impressive power delivery. The 204 PS Golf eHybrid produces maximum torque of 350 Nm practically from a standing start. Channelled to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG transmission, that is enough to propel this new model from rest to 62 mph in only 7.4 seconds, before going on to a top speed of 137 mph (where permitted).

