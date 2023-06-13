New Toyota C-HR coming June 26th

Back in December, we saw the new Toyota C-HR Prologue and now they are getting ready to unveil their latest new car, the new Toyota C-HR and the vehicle will be made official at a press event on the 26th of June 2023.

It will be interesting to see what the final design of this new compact SUV is like, the Prologue that was unveiled back in December gave us an idea of what the new C-HR will look like, we are also looking forward to finding out what new technology Toyota will introduce with their new SUV.

This eagerly awaited event will debut the all-new Toyota C-HR, an exciting and sophisticated compact SUV, featuring edgy design and advanced technologies. In anticipation of the premiere, Toyota is today releasing a small preview of its iconic model. Press materials will be published on Monday, June 26th at 08:00AM CET on the following site: https://newsroom.toyota.eu/

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Toyota CH-R and seeing the final design of the car, as soon as we get some more details about the car, including some photos and more, we will let you know.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals