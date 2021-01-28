New Tesla Model S Plaid can hit 60 MPH in under 2 seconds

Tesla has unveiled a new version of their Model S, the Tesla Model S Plaid and the car comes with a new design and some impressive performance.

The Tesla Model S Plaid has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and a 0 to 60 time of 1.99 seconds, it comes with a massive 1020 HP.

The car features an updated interior which looks impressive and you can even play games like The Witcher III on the built in System.

The Plaid Model comes with a range of 390 miles and their will be a Plaid+ model that will have a range of 520 miles.

Pricing for the Plaid starts at $112,990 with incentives and $132,990 with incentives, you can find out full details at the link below.

