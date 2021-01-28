Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New Tesla Model S Plaid can hit 60 MPH in under 2 seconds

By

Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla has unveiled a new version of their Model S, the Tesla Model S Plaid and the car comes with a new design and some impressive performance.

The Tesla Model S Plaid has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and a 0 to 60 time of 1.99 seconds, it comes with a massive 1020 HP.

Tesla Model S Plaid

The car features an updated interior which looks impressive and you can even play games like The Witcher  III on the built in System.

Tesla Model S Plaid

The Plaid Model comes with a range of 390 miles and their will be a Plaid+ model that will have a range of 520 miles.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Pricing for the Plaid starts at $112,990 with incentives and $132,990 with incentives, you can find out full details at the link below.

Source Tesla

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.