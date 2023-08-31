New Skoda Kodiak interior revealed

Skoda has been teasing their new Kodiak SUV over the last few months and now we get to have a look at the interior of the next-generation SUV as a number of photos and details about the inside of the car have been revealed.

Ahead of the world premieres of the new Kodiaq and Superb generations, Škoda is unveiling their completely redesigned interiors, featuring a digital cockpit, a head-up display and a 13-inch free-standing infotainment display. The DSG gear selector has been moved to the steering column, now giving front passengers more space, while a roomy centre console offers more storage. Enhancing onboard operation, the customisable Škoda Smart Dials allow for easy control. Each rotary push-button provides intuitive access to various vehicle functions, and a digital display ensures a quick, comprehensive overview at any time. In a move toward greater sustainability, Škoda now uses upholstery made from 100% recycled polyester for both the new Kodiaq and Superb.

“Škoda interiors stand for intuitiveness, simplicity, customer focus, and smart solutions. Our latest innovation, Škoda Smart Dials, has expanded the intuitive options for controlling the car’s functions, combining the best of both worlds: physical controls and digital displays. The fresh interiors of the Kodiaq and Superb now feature a large, free-standing display, a steering column-mounted gear selector, and an uncluttered centre console. These enhancements have paved the way for a more spacious and cosy interior that not only catches the eye but also offers practicality and genuine added value for our customers.”

You can find out more details about the new Skoda Kodiak SUV over at Skoda at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final design of the full car when it is made official.

Source Skoda



