New Skoda Kodiak SUV details revealed

Skoda has released some details on the new Skoda Kodiak SUV and they also released some photos of the car which is covered in camouflage so we cannot see the full design until it officially launches.

The updated Skoda Kodiak SUV will be released in 2024 and there will be a range of different power options from 150 horsepower to 204 horsepower there will be a plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of 100 km.

With the second generation of the Kodiaq, Škoda has further improved its globally successful large SUV. It now comes with a more distinctive design and even more space, especially for passengers in the third seat row. In addition, the second generation of the Kodiaq is marked by a new interior concept featuring a touchscreen display measuring up to 12.9 inches, a gearshift lever on the steering column, manual and digital controls and a tidy, well-organised centre console. The engine roster includes two petrol and two diesel engines ranging from 110 kW (150 hp) to 150 kW (204 hp) as well as a plug-in hybrid version – a first for the Kodiaq. This offers an electric range of more than 100 kilometres. The safety equipment is once again state-of- the-art, boasting for example second-generation full LED Matrix headlights and even more advanced assistance systems. Also on board: new Simply Clever features, such as a rear storage compartment with a cup holder and a dual Phone Box that provides cooling and simultaneous charging for two mobile phones.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Kiak SUV over at the Skoda website at the link below, the car will launch in 2024 and we will have more details close to launch.

Source Skoda



