New Samsung NEO QLED and OLED TVs with AI Showcased

Samsung is showcasing its latest NEO QLED TVs and OLED TVs with AI at a series of Tech Seminars in Frankfurt, Germany, which are taking place between the 20th and 22nd of February, there are a number of models being shown off.

One of the top models being showcased is the 75-inch NEO QLED 8K QN900D which comes with an NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor and Samsun g is also showing off their 2024 Tizenb OS for their smart TVs.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s leading TV manufacturer for 18 consecutive years, has commenced its annual series of Tech Seminars in Frankfurt, Germany. From February 20 to 22, Samsung will showcase its newest display lineup for 2024 that features new, innovative AI technology and smart features on the Neo QLED, OLED and Lifestyle products to professionals in Europe.

Tech Seminar sessions are a longstanding program, having delivered detailed information and exclusive hands-on experiences with new products for the past 13 years. As part of Samsung’s visual display vision — “We look out of the box to inspire new ways of life” — this year the company is displaying select, cutting-edge technologies from its 2024 lineup that offer new lifestyles and new ways of consuming content.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 range of Samsung NEO QLED and OLED TVs over at the Samsung website at the link below, there are a number of different models in the range.

