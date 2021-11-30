New Samsung Exynos Auto processors launched

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Exynos Auto processors designed to be us in vehicles, this includes the new Exynos Auto T5123 for 5G connectivity.

It also includes the Exynos Auto V7 for in-car infotainment systems and the new ASIL-B certified S2VPS01 power management IC (PMIC) for the Auto V series.

The Exynos Auto T5123 is a 3GPP Release 15 telematics control unit specifically designed to bring fast and seamless 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode to the next generation of connected cars. It delivers essential information to the vehicle in real-time via high-speed download of up to 5.1 gigabits per second (Gbps) and allows passengers to enjoy a host of new services such as high-definition content streaming and video calls on the go.

To efficiently process large amounts of data transmitted and received through the 5G modem, the Exynos Auto T5123 supports a high speed PCIe (PCI Express) interface and a low-power high-performance LPDDR4x mobile DRAM. In addition, the unit comes with two Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a built-in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to minimize the use of external ICs and help reduce product development time. The T5123 meets stringent requirements for automotive components and is Automotive Electronics Council-Q100 (AEC-Q100) qualified.

You can find out more details about the latest Samsung Exynos Auto processors for in-car systems over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

