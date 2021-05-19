New Realme GT to get Android 12 beta 1 after global launch

The Realme GT smartphone is launching globally soon and Realme has announced that the handset will get Android 12 beta 1 shortly after launch.

Realme has said that their device will be one of the first handsets to get the new Android 12 beta 1 software.

realme – the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand – officially announces today that Android 12 Beta 1 will be available on realme GT. realme GT is one of the first devices to support Android 12 Beta 1.

Last year, realme X50 Pro was one of the first devices to support Android 11 Beta 1. realme worked closely with Google to gather user feedback from developers on its realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Beta 1. realme will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to take on board users’ feedback before launching the new realme UI 3.0 later this year.

As soon as we get some more information on when the Android 12 Beta 1 will land on the Realme GT and other devices, we will let you guys know.

Source Realme

