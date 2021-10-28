New Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W mini PC launches from $15

Eben Upton and the Raspberry Pi develop and team have announced the launch of a new Raspberry Pi mini PC today in the form of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. Featuring a Broadcom BCM2710A1, quad-core 64-bit SoC (Arm Cortex-A53 @ 1GHz) supported by 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM and featuring 2.4GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, BLE. Check out the full specifications listed below.

The new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is now available to buy today from official worldwide resellers and if you are a subscriber to the awesome MagPi, magazine you’ll be receiving a free Zero 2 W in the next few days.

“It’s been nearly six years since we unleashed the $5 Raspberry Pi Zero on an unsuspecting world. Of all the products we’ve launched, Zero is still the one I’m proudest of: it most perfectly embodies our mission to give people access to tools, and to eliminate cost as a barrier. We’ve sold nearly four million units of Zero, and its $10 wireless-enabled big brother Zero W, and they’ve made their way into everything from smart speakers to hospital ventilators. But where our larger products have grown steadily more powerful over the years, we’ve never found a way to pack more performance into the Zero form factor.”

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W specifications

Broadcom BCM2710A1, quad-core 64-bit SoC (Arm Cortex-A53 @ 1GHz)

512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM

2.4GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, BLE

1 × USB 2.0 interface with OTG

HAT-compatible 40 pin I/O header footprint

MicroSD card slot

Mini HDMI port

Composite video and reset pin solder points

CSI-2 camera connector

H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30); H.264 encode (1080p30)

OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics

“Like Raspberry Pi 1, Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W are built around the Broadcom BCM2835 SoC. This neatly sidesteps the problem by using package-on-package (PoP) technology, in which the SDRAM package sits directly on top of the SoC. Thermals are a challenge when packing more performance into a small package: can we dissipate the heat generated by the faster processor? In common with other recent Raspberry Pi products, Zero 2 W uses thick internal copper layers to conduct heat away from the processor. If you hold a Zero W and a Zero 2 W in your hands, you can really feel the difference in weight.”

For more information on the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W mini PC jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Eben Upton

