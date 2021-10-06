New Raspberry Pi .com website launches

The official Raspberry Pi foundation has today announced the launch of a new website at raspberrypi.com dedicated to “Raspberry Pi computers and associated technologies”. The new .com website will run in conjunction with the already well-established raspberrypi.org website and will provide more information on the full range of Raspberry Pi mini PC systems add-on boards or HATs, microcontrollers, accessories, and more. The Raspberry Pi team explains a little more.

“As well as being able to learn about and purchase the full range of hardware products, on the new website you can download our latest software, find detailed technical documentation, connect with the community on the forums, and read the latest news about Raspberry Pi technologies and how they’re being used to change the world.

When raspberrypi.org was first launched as a WordPress blog in 2011, we were talking about a low-cost, programmable computer that was being designed for education. Fast-forward a decade, and we are now speaking about an increasingly broad range of technology and education products and services to industry, hobbyists, educators, researchers, and young people. While there is lots of overlap between those communities and their interests, it is becoming increasingly difficult to address everyone’s needs on one website. So this change is really all about making life easier for you. “

Source : RPiF

