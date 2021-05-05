New purple iPhone 12 gets unboxed

Apple launched their new purple color iPhone 12 last week and now we get to have a look at the device and the new color in a new video.
The unboxing video from Zollotech gives us a look at the new color option for Apple’s iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini is also available in this color.
The only thing different about this new iPhone to the existing devices is the color, the handsets come with the same specifications.
The new purple iPhone 12 Mini starts at £699 and the iPhone 12 starts at £799 and they are no available to buy on Apple’s website.
Source & Image Credit: Zollotech
